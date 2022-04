Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Lebanon’s annual inflation in March surged to 208% despite central bank interventions, according to government data.

Official figures show that transportation costs rose 489 percent compared to March 2021, with health expenses up 441 percent.

Food and beverages climbed 390 percent, while restaurant and hotel costs went up by 349.45 percent.

The latest statistics come after consumer prices hit a record high of 239.69 percent in January.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)