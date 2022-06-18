433,173 kids deprived of anti-polio drops

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 433,173 children were deprived of anti-polio drops during a week-long drive against the crippling disease in the country. A week-long anti-polio drive was held between 23 to 29 March in which 433,173 children have not inhaled drops for various reasons. Sources said 377,166 children were not available during the drive, while parents of 56,007 children denied inhaling anti-polio drops to their children across the country.

In Sindh, parents of 29,740 children denied anti-polio teams during the drive, while 96,295 children were not available. In KP, parents of 20,040 children denied teams to inhale anti-polio drops during the drive, while 72,139 children were not available.

In Balochistan, as many as 5,954 children were deprived of anti-polio drops due to their parents’ refusal, while 68,349 children were not available. 134,666 children were not available during the anti-polio drive in Punjab.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, parents of three children denied teams, while 345 children were not available during the drive. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 91 children were deprived of drops against the crippling disease over the denial of their parents while 744 children were not available during the week-long drive in the area, said sources.