44 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani prisons return home

KABUL (Amu Tv): Forty-four Afghan migrants imprisoned in Pakistan have been released and returned to Afghanistan, according to the Taliban-run Ministry of Refugees.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry reported that the migrants had been detained in Pakistan for periods ranging from two months to a year due to a lack of legal documentation. The individuals reentered Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings.

This announcement comes just a day after the ministry reported the release of 53 Afghan citizens from Pakistani prisons.

The plight of Afghan migrants in neighboring countries has become increasingly dire, with many reporting mistreatment at the hands of law enforcement. Afghan migrants in both Pakistan and Iran have complained of police misconduct and harsh detention practices.

Pakistan has intensified its deportation and detention of Afghan migrants since implementing a policy in October 2023 requiring more than 1.7 million undocumented migrants to leave the country.

The forced deportations have drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organizations, which have raised concerns about the treatment of Afghan migrants and the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Many argue that the deportations exacerbate the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, particularly given the Taliban’s mounting restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan.