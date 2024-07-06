45 development projects launched in Farah: Officials

FARAH (TOLOnews): Local officials in Farah have announced the launch of 45 development projects at a cost of $20 million since the beginning of the current solar year in the province of Afghanistan.

According to the officials, 9 of these projects have been completed, and the work on the remaining 36 projects is ongoing.

Jamaluddin Jalali, the head of Farah’s economy, stated: “Since the beginning of the current solar year, we have launched 45 development projects at a cost of more than 20 million dollars in Farah province. Of these, 9 projects have been completed and 36 major and minor projects are underway.”

Engineer Abdul Saboor Siddiqui said: “The projects being implemented in Farah province must be continuously monitored.”

Meanwhile, a water storage dam in the Shebkooh district of Farah province was inaugurated at a cost of over 4 million afghani. The dam is 38 meters wide and 4 meters high and can store 8,000 cubic meters of water.

Mohammad Nasim Sarhang, the head of Farah’s rural development and rehabilitation, said: “This water storage dam in Shebkooh district of Farah province has been constructed at a cost of over 4 million afghani from the budget of Islamic Emirate. The dam is 38 meters wide and 4 meters high, with a storage capacity of 8,000 cubic meters of water.”

Residents of Farah are calling for more development projects to be initiated.

Gul Ahmad, a resident of Farah, said: “We are pleased with the launch of this project, but we demand more development projects in Farah province.”

Amanullah, another resident of Farah, added: “The government has built roads for us, and more efforts should be made to repair and reconstruct damaged roads. With the completion of these projects, our convenience will increase.”

The Bakhshabad dam project is one of the largest development projects in Farah province, which is currently under construction. This dam will have the capacity to store 1,360 million cubic meters of water and generate 27 megawatts of electricity.