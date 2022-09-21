45 milometers of Qosh Tepa Canal completed, says Hanafi

KABUL (TOLOnews): The 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said that 45 kilometers of the Qosh Tepa canal have been completed and the project will be inaugurated on its due date.

However, the national development company vowed to complete the construction of the canal by end of the 1401 solar year.

“I am optimistic that it will be finished before its due time. It is currently estimated to be around 45 km complete,” Hanafi told a gathering in Kabul.

A representative of the national development company, Farid Azim, said that 15 percent of the construction of the canal has been completed. “With the completion of the Qosh-Tepa project there will be a change in the agriculture sector. It will cover 550,000 acres of land,” Azim said.

The former head of the company of water management of Afghanistan called the construction of the canal important for agricultural development in the country, saying that the project of the Qosh-Tepa canal will create job opportunities for thousands of people.

“More than 200,000 people will be directly involved in this project. It will have significant progress in the life of people and agriculture development,” said Hamidullah Yalani, head of the water management company of Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the government allocated 7 billion Afs for the Qosh-Tepa canal in this year’s budget.

The construction of the canal will be conducted in three phases and it is expected to irrigate 580 acres of land.

