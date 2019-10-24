45 school students in Hyderabad hospitalized after suspected food poisoning

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: At least 45 school students in Hyderabad were hospitalized on suspicion of food poisoning.

As per details, the students, who are staying at the hostel of a school near Hala Naka, Hyderabad, fell sick after eating breakfast and were rushed to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad suffering from nausea and vomiting.

Medical Administrator of Civil hospital Hyderabad, while talking to media said that all the children were aged between 3 to 12, are safe and out of danger.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) later in the day raided the school and sealed the kitchen.

Sindh Inspector General Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and has sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.

The IG Sindh has directed SSP Hyderabad to public facts after completing the investigation of incident.

Earlier in December 2018, a three-year-old boy died after he allegedly consumed sub-standard chips in the area of Chandi Market, Hyderabad.

A three-year-old boy identified as Humayun lost his life while his 2 and half years old sister, Aliza fell unconscious after having substandard chips in Hyderabad’s area of Chandi Market.