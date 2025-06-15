450 Pakistani devotees safely evacuated from Iran, says Deputy PM Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that in view of the Iran-Israel military confrontation, the government was taking all possible steps to ensure the safe return of Pakistanis from the neighbouring country, and 450 Pakistani devotees, who had gone to Iran to pay their respects at the shrines of religious personalities, had been evacuated from Iran by yesterday.

In his message on X, formerly Twitter, he said that steps were also being taken for the safe evacuation of Pakistani students from the country. “As many as 154 students will be evacuated in the first phase,” he informed.

— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 15, 2025

Dar further said that Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran was in touch with the Pakistani devotees, who had been left stranded in Iraq due to the disruption of flight operations following the escalation of tensions in the region. “We are making efforts for their safe accommodation as well as likely evacuation,” the deputy PM said, and added, “The Crisis Management Unit (CMU) is functional in the Foreign Ministry round the clock.”