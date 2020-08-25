450 people tested COVID-19 positive

ISLAMABAD (APP): Around 450 persons have been tested COVID-19 positive and nine people have died due to coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country and no coronavirus affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as nine people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased all 9 died in hospital on August 24.

Almost 117 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 450 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan were 9,031 on August 24.

However, 24,231 tests were conducted on August 24 across the country, which include in Sindh a total of 9,426, Punjab 8,461, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2,695, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,803, Balochistan 444, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 287, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 115.

Around 278,425 people had recovered so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 293,711 cases detected so far including AJK 2257, Balochistan 12560, GB 2720, ICT 15531, KP 35796, Punjab 96391, Sindh 128456.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6255 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2373 people died where 4 died in hospital on August 24. In Punjab 2192 people perished with 4 died in hospital on August 24, in KP 1248. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 65 with one death in hospital on August 24 whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,487,744 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 facilities with 1,128 patients admitted across the country.