455 kilograms of Hashish seized by Special Forces in Kabul

KABUL (Khamma Press): The Special Forces of the Afghan National Police have confiscated 455 kilograms of Hashish during an operation in Kabul, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior, the Special Forces Unit of the Afghan National Police confiscated 455 kilograms of Hashish during an operation conducted in Despechary area of the city.

The statement further added that the drugs were professionally placed under the sacks of onion and were loaded in a truck.

At least two suspects have also been arrested in connection to the smuggling of the drugs, MoI added in its statement.

This comes as efforts are underway to root out the cultivation of opium, production and smuggling of drugs in the country.

The production and smuggling of illicit drugs play a key role in financing the anti-government armed militant groups in Afghanistan.