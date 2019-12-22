46 including 30 Afghans arrested

KOHAT (APP): The district police here Sunday arrested 46 suspects including 30 Afghans from Chechana Afghan Refugee Camp and adjacent areas during search and strike operation.

The operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman against anti-social elements and unregistered Afghans.

In six hours long search and strike operation 70 houses were searched and cases were registered against three unregistered dwellers of rented houses under relevant act.

The police also recovered arms and ammunitions from the arrested including one Kalashnikov, 1 repeater, 1 gun and 350 cartridges.

The arrested were shifted to Jerma Police Station and investigation is kicked off regarding 30 arrested Afghan suspects.