46 militants killed, 33 injured in past 24 hours, says MoD

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Nearly 80 militants suffered casualties in ground and air operations in various provinces of the country during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

In a statement, the defense ministry said that the Afghan defense and security forces carried out 11 joint operations, 99 special commando raids, nine airstrikes on hideouts and positions of the armed opponents and 118 flights in support of the ground forces during the period.

During these operations and airstrikes, 46 militants were killed and 33 others wounded, the statement said. The operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Paktika, Paktia, Ghazni, Uruzgan, Daikundi, Herat, Farah and Helmand provinces.

The defense ministry said 25 rebels were killed in Khwaja Sabzposh and Dawlatabad districts of western Farah province and another 33 wounded.

In southern Helmand province, 13 insurgents were killed and eight others wounded. Five Haqqani network militants were killed in Sheikhano village of Gardez, the capital of southeastern Paktia province and three in Charchino district of Uruzgan province.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard. (Pajhwok)