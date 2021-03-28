4,767 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 57 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 654,591. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,215 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,767 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 264,607 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 212,918 in Punjab 84,609 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55,594 in Islamabad, 19,497 in Balochistan, 12,367 in Azad Kashmir and 4,999 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 654,591 44,447 595,929 91 % 14,215 2 %

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 12,367 1,334 10,689 86 % 344 3 % Islamabad 55,594 8,120 46,915 84 % 559 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,999 37 4,859 97 % 103 2 % Balochistan 19,497 263 19,028 98 % 206 1 % KPK 84,609 7,856 74,470 88 % 2,283 3 % Sindh 264,607 4,445 255,671 97 % 4,491 2 % Punjab 212,918 22,392 184,297 87 % 6,229 3 %

Furthermore 6,229 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,491 in Sindh, 2,283 in KP, 559 in Islamabad, 344 in Azad Kashmir, 206 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 10,066,726 coronavirus tests and 45,656 in the last 24 hours. 595,929 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,043 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News