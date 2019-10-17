48 doctors tender resignation over sacking of Multan doctor

F.P. Report

MULTAN: At least 48 doctors and staff members of Children Complex Multan tendered their resignations following the suspension of Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Shahid Hassan Shah.

The doctors, in a press conference on Thursday, gave the administration 48 hours to cancel the suspension orders of Dr Shah. They said that they will boycott all their duties if their demands aren’t met.

Dr Shah was suspended early October after a PTI MPA Sabeen Gul filed a privilege motion (that is granted precedence over ordinary business because it concerns matters of great importance or urgency) against him in Punjab Assembly on October 4.

The MPA claimed that the doctor had a non-serious attitude towards his patients. She said that she had taken her child to the hospital on July 4. The medical superintendent sent her to the OPD ward and told Dr Shah to accompany her.

“Dr Shah accompanied me to the OPD reluctantly,” she claimed. When they reached the ward, they found out that the duty doctor Dr Saadia wasn’t available.

She then went to the doctor’s office and waited outside for 15 minutes but to no avail. The MPA then entered the office, after seeking permission, and found that there was no patient inside and the doctor was chatting with two women.

The doctor then told her to leave the office immediately, she remarked. The MPA then went to the MS’s office and complained about the doctor’s attitude.

The MPA said that she then returned to the office of the MS, along with her ailing daughter, and complained of the doctors’ attitude.

Dr Shah, on the other hand, said that the MPA’s daughter was treated by the daughter on a priority basis but still, she wasn’t satisfied. He said that he had also stopped her from barging into the doctor’s office as it is against the protocol.

Dr Shah has been suspended from service under Section 6 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006 and has been directed to report to the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.