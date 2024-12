GAZA (AFP): The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that 48 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,484.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,090 people had been wounded in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack.