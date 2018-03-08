49% people of KP suggest increase in education funds

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Finance Department of Khyber Pakthunkhwa organized a survey to examine public priorities in preparation of upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The question of the survey for general public was as in which government department they want increase in annual funding.

According to finding of the survey, 49 percent of people have voted in favor of increasing annual budget of Education. Those who participated in the survey belonged to all 25 districts of KP. People expressed there views through mobile SMS service.

The participants of the survey expressed satisfaction over the performance of Local Government and Rural Development Department. About 56.57 percent of people said they are satisfied with the working of members of Town, Tehsil and Village councils.

The percent of satisfaction over district government was 27.23 percent and 16.20 percent over performance of Town and Tehsil councils.

Advertisements