5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Tremors were felt across several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, triggering panic among residents though no immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 5.3 on the Richter scale. The quake struck at a depth of 230 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

Residents in Peshawar, Chitral, Upper Dir, Mardan, Khyber, Malakand, Swat, Mohmand, and surrounding areas reported feeling the tremors. Many people rushed out of homes and buildings as a precaution, although the deep epicenter helped reduce the impact on the surface.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay calm but vigilant, as aftershocks may follow. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is monitoring the situation closely.