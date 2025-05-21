3 children among 5 martyred in Khuzdar school bus bombing

F.P. Report

KHUZDAR : At least five people – including three schoolchildren – martyred and several others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a school bus near Zero Point on the Karachi-Quetta National Highway in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

According to local authorities, the blast occurred when a school bus carrying children passed by a vehicle rigged with explosives parked along the roadside.

The incident took place around the busy Zero Point area, a key junction on the national highway.

“The explosive material was planted in a vehicle on the roadside. As the school bus approached, it was detonated remotely,” a senior police official said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the nature of the device and the perpetrators involved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar stated that injured have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.



The deputy commissioner further added that the explosion was a suicide attack, and investigations are underway to identify those behind the incident.

India carried out Khuzdar school bus attack through proxies: ISPR

The Pakistan Army revealed that India orchestrated the deadly attack on a school bus in Khuzdar through its proxy terrorist networks, saying the incident was a continuation of India’s “state-sponsored terrorism” aimed at destabilising the country.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was confirmed that five people — including three children — were martyred and several others injured in the targeted attack near Zero Point along the Karachi-Quetta National Highway.

“This cowardly attack was executed by the Indian intelligence network using its proxy organisations, targeting innocent school-going children,” the statement read.

The military condemned the assault in the strongest terms, terming it a blatant example of the Indian government’s “moral degradation and anti-human policies.”

The ISPR added that the attack exposes the “disgusting face” of Indian state terrorism and called for international accountability.

“This is a heinous attempt by the Indian state to create instability in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially following their humiliating defeat in ‘Bunyan-um-Marsus’ ,” the statement said, referring to a recent military operation where Pakistani forces claimed to have dismantled several terrorist hideouts.

The ISPR vowed that all those involved — including the planners, facilitators, and perpetrators — would be brought to justice.

“Such acts will not deter Pakistan’s resolve. With the backing of the people, the armed forces will eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from every corner of the country,” the statement concluded.

President, PM condemn Khuzdar school bus bombing

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, which claimed the lives of five people, including three children, and left more than 40 others injured. Both leaders expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

President Zardari termed the attack an “inhumane and heinous crime” and squarely blamed Indian-backed terrorist networks for orchestrating the carnage. “India is supporting terrorists to destabilise Pakistan,” the President said in a statement issued by the Presidency. “Such acts will not go unpunished. We will completely eradicate Indian-backed terrorists and expose this aggression at the global level.”

He said the attackers had once again shown themselves to be enemies of education, humanity, and national development. “These terrorists do not want to see Balochistan prosper. But their plans will fail,” the President said, praying for the departed souls and strength for the grieving families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also denounced the blast as a “cowardly act” by terrorists who had “crossed all limits of brutality” by targeting schoolchildren. Offering his condolences to the families of the victims, the Prime Minister said, “The sympathies of the entire nation, including mine, are with the parents and teachers affected by this barbaric attack.”

He directed authorities to immediately provide medical treatment to the injured and instructed law enforcement agencies to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay. “Those responsible, who have been raised under Indian patronage, will be brought to their end,” he stated.

The Prime Minister asserted that the terrorists’ act was a clear sign of their hostility towards education and peace in Balochistan. “No effort will be spared to defeat the evil intentions of these enemies of peace. We are united and determined to root out terrorism from Pakistan,” he said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the Khuzdar blast, expressing deep sorrow and regret over the deaths of the children. In a statement, he extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any concession,” said Mohsin Naqvi. “This barbaric attack on a school bus is a heinous conspiracy aimed at destabilising the country. Every conspiracy will be foiled by the unity of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the attack, calling it “condemnable and regrettable.” He described terrorism against innocent children as the “height of brutality and cowardice.”

“After being defeated on the battlefield, India is in panic and resorting to low tactics,” he added. “This is a great tragedy on which the entire nation mourns. May Allah Almighty grant the innocent children a high place in heaven. We stand with the affected families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”