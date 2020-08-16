5 dead, 2 injured in Loralai car accident

F.P. Report

LORALAI: Five persons, including two children, were killed on Saturday in the district when an accident took place after a car and a truck collided.

Three persons also got injured in the attack and were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. Levies officials said that the collision took place on the road connecting Quetta and Loralai after a speeding car hit a truck.

Officials further said that three women and two children died on the spot. Three persons, including one woman, were injured in the attack and later shifted to Quetta after being provided initial medical care in Loralai.

All five persons who died and the three people who received injuries from the accident belong to one family.