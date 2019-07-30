5 dead, 34 injured in blast near police van in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least five people including a police official were killed and 34 others injured in a blast near police van in Quetta today (Tuesday).

The blast occurred outside City Police Station in Liaquat Bazaar. A police van was completely destroyed and nearby shops were severely damaged in the incident.

Police have cordoned off the blast site, whereas, the injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Law enforcement personnel are gathering evidence from the site to ascertain nature of the explosion.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Quetta Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said the explosion took place close to a police vehicle at the Bacha Khan Chowk in the area of the City Police Station.

DIG Cheema said the injured included an additional Station House Officer (SHO), who was taken to a medical trauma centre for treatment.

Two children and a woman were also among the injured, police said. Police officials said terrorists had planted explosive material in a motorcycle and parked it near the police vehicle before it was detonated.

The injured and bodies of the dead were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where officials confirmed the death toll.

Provincial home minister Zia Langu said the blast occurred at 7:19 PM in a populated area of Quetta. He said the security forces have reduced the power of terrorists. He said the cross border terrorism will reduce once the Afghan border will be fenced.

Langu said the security forces would be upgraded further.