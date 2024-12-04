5 khwarij terrorists eliminated, 2 injured in IBO at Lakki Marwat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces killed five khwarij terrorists while others two injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Lakki Marwat District on Wednesday, on reported presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij also got injured,” said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

PM appreciates security forces for successful anti-terror operation in Lakki Marwat

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation while eliminating five Khawarij terrorists and arresting two injured in Lakki Marwat district.

The prime minister said, according to a PM Office news release that the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity would continue to be crushed in the same way.

The PM added that the government was actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

President pays tribute to Armed Forces for successful anti-terror operation in Lakki Marwat

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Fitnat-ul-Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president praised the security forces for killing five terrorists and injuring two others during the operation, according to a President House press release.

He expressed national resolve to continue operation against terrorists until complete eradication of terrorism.