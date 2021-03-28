5 pro-government militias killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, March 28 (Xinhua) — At least five pro-government local militiamen were killed in an overnight attack in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local government confirmed on Sunday.

A fighting broke out when Taliban militants stormed a security outpost of a pro-government tribal militia group, known as Public Uprising Forces, in Kambo area of Khogiani district at mid-night on Saturday, the government said in a statement.

The outpost was severely damaged as a result of the intense fighting. Details of possible casualties on the side of the militants were not immediately known.

The Public Uprising Forces, who are receiving support from Afghan security agencies, provide security and protect remote villages and districts across the country where army and police have limited presence.

