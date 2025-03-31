F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: Second phase of Afghan nationals’ repatriation started as fifty Afghan families carrying Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) arrived at Torkham on Thursday to move across the border to their homeland, official informed.

It is to be mentioned here that in first phase iniated in 2023 information shared by home and tribal affairs department of Khyber Pakhunkhwa 0.469, 879 millions Afghanis illegally residing in Pakistan have returned to Afghanistan.

Official in Torkham said that all the fifty Afghan families were displaced from the province of Punjab. Abdullah, one of repatriated Afghanis said that after expiring of the deadline, the Punjab police kicked off crackdown against ACC holders and number of them were apprehended to forcebly sent them to their motherland. On the other hand arrangements had been fanilized in the Holding Center in Landi Kotal to facilitate possible repatriated Afghan refugees, NADRA official said.

According to available official data almost 0.880000 Afghan nationals having ACC will return to Afghanistan in the second phase of repatriation. It’s to be stated here that the Federal Government of Pakistan had set up 31st March 2025 as deadline to ACC holders to volunteerly go back to their country otherwise they will be forcebly expelled of the country.

The second phase of repatriation of illegal foreigners started through Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s border points after an end of deadline given to holders of Afghan Citizen Card to leave Pakistan by March 31, 2025.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department statement here Thursday said that 153 illegal foreigners (IF) were repatriated under phase-II so far. On Wednesday last, a total of 27 IF were repatriated under Phase-II and 850 under Phase-I through Torkam border as so far 477,434 illegal foreigners repatriated under continued Phase-I program through Torkham, Angoar Ada, Kharlachi border points besides one through Sost Border China.

On April 2, 2025, a total of 850 IFs returned under Phase-I and 27 IFs under Phase-II while 8,953 IF deported through KP border points under Phase-I. Under Phase-I, 470,722 IF were repatriated through Torkham,5,983 through Angoor Adda and 698 through Karlachi border point.

The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) has been implemented since November 1, 2023. Similarly, a total 2,953 IFs received from other provinces of Pakistan under Phase-I were deported including 1,561 from Islamabad, 1,309 from Punjab, one from Gilgit Baltistan, 38 Azad Jummu and Kashmir and 44 from Sindh through KP border points.

Through three transit points of KP, 4940 IFs were deported from Peshawar, 1059 IFs through Landi Kotal and one from Kohat Jail under Phase-I, raising total deportation to 6000 IFs. PDMA KP was tasked to make operational the transit point at workers welfare board colony Nisarbagh Peshawar and Hamza Baba Mausoleum Landi Kotal before April 4, 2025 as per the decision taken during the 2nd and final meeting of the provincial steering committee for the preparation regarding repatriation of illegal foreigners.