50 aid groups halt operations in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Economy told TOLOnews that the operations of 50 aid organizations have been halted due to the suspension of United States aid to Afghanistan. Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of economy, called on the international community, particularly the United States, to avoid politicizing humanitarian assistance.

“The suspension of activities by some aid organizations due to the halt in humanitarian operations by the new US administration affects humanitarian discussions. Therefore, we call on countries, including the United States, not to politicize humanitarian aid,” Nazari said.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, voiced concern over the suspension of aid, emphasizing that people in Afghanistan, as well as other nations, depend heavily on these humanitarian efforts.

“I think every agency, as I said, is mapping out the impact. Humanitarian agencies are always looking for a new source of funding. What we do know is that the humanitarian needs around the world are growing exponentially. You see it year to year. It is incumbent that every member state and other sources of funding step up to meet the needs of the most vulnerable. We are of course concerned about what would happen in Afghanistan and many other places where people rely hand to mouth on the World Food Programme,” Dujarric said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has also warned that the suspension of US aid and reduced international funding have pushed one-third of Afghanistan’s population into acute hunger.

Hsiao-Wei Lee, the head of the WFP in Afghanistan, said: “Any potential reduction in assistance for Afghanistan is, of course, concerning. And that assistance, whether it is assistance to WFP or another actor, the levels of need are just so high here in Afghanistan. And I certainly hope that any decisions made, any implementation of decisions made, take into consideration just, as I kind of mentioned earlier, it’s the people and the needs of the people.”

Meanwhile, Kabul residents have also called for the suspension of aid to be lifted. Abdul Razaq, a resident of Kabul, told TOLOnews: “During the years of war, people endured immense hardships, and now they are still facing challenges. These restrictions imposed by the US are having a negative impact on us.”

US President Donald Trump, on January 22, following his inauguration ceremony, signed an executive order to suspend US foreign aid, which includes Afghanistan.