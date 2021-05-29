50 Russian embassy employees leave Czech

PRAGUE (TASS): Fifty-four employees of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic laid off by the Czech government have left the country on Saturday, Russian Embassy Spokesperson Nikolai Bryakin told TASS.

“The first group of 54 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague laid off on the initiative of the Czech side, accompanied by their family members, left the territory of the Czech Republic,” he said.

The second group of embassy employees and their families is set to leave the Czech Republic on May 31. Earlier, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed on bringing to parity the number of their staff in diplomatic missions in both countries’ capitals. Each embassy will have seven diplomats and 25 administration and technical employees, as well as 19 employees hired locally.