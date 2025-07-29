50 students arrested after police get QAU hostels vacated in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Over 50 students were detained as the police in Islamabad used force to vacate Quaid-i-Azad University (QAU) hostels on Tuesday.

The police intervened to end the hostels row between the QAU administration and the students.

On QAU administration’s request, a large number of policemen got vacated all the four hostels and detained over 50 students after they offered resistance.

The sources further said the policemen later shifted the detained students to a police station.

The QAU administration sought police’s help after their repeated requests to students to vacate the hostels fell on deaf ears.