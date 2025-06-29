50 tons of Panjshir cherries set for export to India

PANJSHIR (Ariana News): Local officials in Panjshir province announced that nearly 50 tons of high-quality cherries from remote districts are set to be exported to India in the coming days.

According to a statement issued on Monday, July 1, the Governor of Panjshir welcomed the initiative during a meeting with fresh fruit traders and pledged full support from the provincial administration.

The cherries are being sourced from the districts of Shotul, Dara, Abshar, Paryan, and Hesa Awal.

The governor emphasized that supporting national economic growth remains one of the core priorities of the Islamic Emirate.

Traders at the meeting said additional quantities of cherries from remote areas are also ready for export and will be sent to India after being packaged.

Saifuddin Laton, spokesperson for the Panjshir governor’s office, said the meeting aimed to strengthen coordination and streamline the export process—particularly to India, a key target market.

He confirmed that around 50 tons of cherries have been collected from the districts of Dara, Abshar, Shotul, and Hesa Awal, and will be shipped to India shortly.

Laton also noted that approximately 100 tons of cherries had previously been exported from Panjshir’s capital, Bazarak, to Central Asian countries.