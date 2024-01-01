500 shops gutted as fire sweeps through Sunday Bazaar in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 500 shops were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in a Sunday Bazaar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained as yet while a large number of fire engines including from the Pakistan Navy and Air Force were rushed to the site.

A pall of thick black smoke can be seen from a distance.

According to rescue officials, a number of rescue vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the fire and more vehicles of fire brigade have been called up.

According to the rescue personnel, the fire broke out in the shoes and clothes section and spread quickly engulfing more shops in the bazaar.

The firefighters of Pakistan Navy also reached the scene and started rescue work.

CDA Chairman and Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner and other officers of administration also reached the spot and monitored the entire operation.

The blaze has been brought under control in the shops located on Srinagar Highway side and process of cooling has been started there while the process of extinguishing fire in remaining portions of the market was under way.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the fire incident and contacted Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and directed him to rush to the spot.

The Interior Minister instructed the federal capital administration to use all resources to douse the fire.

The number of rescue and fire brigade teams should be increased and steps should be taken to control the fire by deploying additional resources, Mohsin Naqvi directed.

Mohsin Naqvi called for a report from the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad while ordering inquiry into the fire incident.

The fire in H-9 Sunday Bazaar was brought under control after 31 fire tenders were called to control the blaze, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Talking to the media, the DC said the fire started in the garments section of the H-9 Sunday market. The flames quickly spread to the nearby crockery and utensils section.

To bolster the firefighting efforts, additional support was requested from the Pakistan Navy, Air Force and Rawalpindi administration.

Committee formed to probe fire incident

Chief Commissioner (CC) Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the H-9 Sunday Bazaar on Wednesday after a fire broke out around 11 am and formed a committee to investigate the incident.He also reviewed the fire extinguishing efforts.

Talking to media persons, the Commissioner, accompanied by the Inspector General (IG) of Police, said, “The fire brigade was dispatched right away. Our team was already active due to the rain, so 31 fire engines and several water tankers were promptly reached on the site. Over 250 rescuers are involved in the operation.”

On the occasion, Randhawa said that he called the IGP and the area had been sealed off to prevent further incidents. He assured that any damage would be repaired. He said that the aim of cordoning off the area was to stop the fire from reigniting.

Randhawa acknowledged that this isn’t the first fire at the bazaar. To determine the cause and find prevention measures, a joint committee of district and police officials would be formed. This committee is expected to submit its report within seven days.

The Chief Commissioner said that steps would be taken to avoid these incidents in the future.

Relaying the incident details, he said that out of 2,743 shops, 500 have been damaged. Authorities have urged people not to risk their lives to retrieve goods, assuring that the government will compensate for the losses.

The committee investigating the fire incident will be led by the Deputy Commissioner and will include technical experts. The fire is now fully under control, he added.

Additionally, he said that plans were underway to enhance the city’s safety measures. The authorities aim to establish a Safe City Authority, utilizing the best cameras in the country to improve surveillance and safety in Islamabad.

Courtesy: 24News