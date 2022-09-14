5,000 beggars collected from Kabul City so far

KABUL (Agencies): The committee for collecting beggars around capital under chairmanship of the Deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund says that 5,914 beggars collected from different sites of Kabul in the past month so far.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of office statement to Bakhtar News Agency from the collected beggars in Kabul 3,872 are women which 1069 deserving and the rest were professional beggars.

1,524 children, of which 763 were deserving, 723 are employed and 38 were headless, went on saying the statement.

According to a statement, after biometrics, the headless beggar children are acknowledged to training schools by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, and they were provided with education and profession trainings courses.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society started distributing cash to deserving beggars last week, adding to the organization reports that hundreds of people have received cash aid.

According to the statement 2000 Afghanis were distributed to each member of the beggar families.

