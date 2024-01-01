5,000 parents refused to give their kids polio drops during campaign in Balochistan

(Web Desk): Over 5,000 parents did not give their children polio vaccine during a vaccination drive launched in Balochistan on September 9 to 15.

According to the Health Department, 5,000 parents in Balochistan had refused to vaccinate their children against polio virus.

The Health Department sources said, cases of parents refusing to administer polio drops have been reported during the recent seven-day national anti-polio campaign in province.

The health ministry said a campaign was conducted from September 9 to 15. In the anti-polio campaign, about 5,000 parents reportedly refused to administer polio drops to their children.

About 14 cases of polio virus have been reported in Lochistan this year, out of which 6 cases have been reported from Qila Abdullah district.

Apart from this, 2 children have been affected by polio virus in Quetta this year, one case of polio has been reported from Chaman, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Kharan, Dera Bugti and Qila Saifullah. Three of the affected children have died.

Health officials have expressed serious concern over the reported cases of polio in the province this year.