502 zaireen, 207 students reach Pakistan from Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Around 502 zaireen and 207 students have safely reached Pakistan from Iran via Taftan border on Tuesday.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat told media that 502 pilgrims and 207 students from Iran have arrived in Quetta from Taftan.

Commissioner Quetta said students will be sent to Islamabad, Punjab and Karachi tomorrow.

Hamza Shafqat said the district administration has made arrangements for accommodation and food for the students.

Good arrangements have also been made for the pilgrims and students coming from Iran at Taftan border. The pilgrims and students have been taken to Quetta from Taftan under tight security.