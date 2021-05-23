547 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths reported in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 547 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,559 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 10 deaths and 158 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

The new cases were reported in Kabul (146), Kandahar (89), Takhar (71), Herat (7), Balkh (5), Nangarhar (38), Baghlan (5), Kunduz (26), Helmand (19), Maidan Wardak (26), Badakhshan (26), Daikundi (3), Logar (34), Kunar (5), Laghman (13), Zabul (6), Uruzgan (13), Khost (1) and Farah (14) provinces.

Deaths were reported in Kabul (4), Herat (1), Balkh (2), Nimruz (1), Daikundi (1) and Logar (1) provinces.

The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 66,275, the total number of reported deaths is 2,812, and the total number of recoveries is 56,035.

So far, 446,456 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 7,428 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,454,602 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 166,723,247.