550 Police Personnel Graduate in Nangarhar, Ready to Serve Community

NANGARHAR (BNA): A total of 550 police personnel have successfully graduated from the Islamic Police Training and Education Center, marking a significant step towards enhancing security in the Eastern Zone of Nangarhar province.

The graduation ceremony, attended by officials from police commands across Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan, and other dignitaries, highlighted the importance of the training received.

Qari Rahmatullah Namani, the commander of the training center, emphasized the dual focus of the program: professional skills and ideological education.

In his speech, he stated that the training aims to strengthen the Islamic system and establish a well-organized security framework.

“The Mujahideen are now equipped with new skills that will enable them to better secure our country,” Namani remarked, underlining the commitment of the personnel to serve their communities effectively.