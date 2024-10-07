56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka return home

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-six Pakistanis including five women imprisoned in Sri Lanka returned home on Monday.

The Pakistani nationals reached Lahore airport via a chartered flight from Sri Lanka.

Talking to newsmen upon arrival in Pakistan, the citizens lauded the efforts of Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Abdul Aleem Khan for their return from Sri Lankan jails.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi remained in contact with Sri Lankan authorities for the past three months to facilitate the return of Pakistanis.

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan beard all the expenses of the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and the High Commissioner for their support in this matter.

He also acknowledged Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for funding the prisoners’ return.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world.

The officials briefed the senators that a total of 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world out of which 15,587 have been convicted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that there are more than 7,000 under trial Pakistanis in different countries as their cases are being heard in courts of the respective countries.