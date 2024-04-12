560 killed and injured in mine explosion across Afghanistan in 2023

KABUL (Khaama Press): The de facto administration stated that in 2023, 560 individuals lost their lives or were injured in mine explosions across the country. Nuruddin Rustam Khel, the head of the Mine Clearance Department at the Ministry of State for Disaster Management, said during a ceremony commemorating the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action in Kabul that in 2023, 174 individuals, including women and children, lost their lives due to mine explosions and unexploded ordnance in the country. He stated that during the past year, 90 square kilometers of land in 119 districts of the country have been cleared of mine and unexploded ordnance threats.

However, the Deputy Political Chief of Staff insists that the presence of mines in Afghanistan has not been eradicated. Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political affairs, said in a meeting commemorating the International Day for Mine Awareness that despite most areas in Afghanistan being cleared of mines, the threat hasn’t been reduced to zero, and people are still falling victim to them.

He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities regarding mine clearance in Afghanistan. He reassured in this meeting that the Taliban administration supports mine clearance programs and emphasized that these programs should be implemented nationwide. He also expressed hope that Afghanistan will be mine-free in the coming years.