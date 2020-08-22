560 people fined during anti-encroachment drive

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police has issued 560 tickets to citizens during a drive against encroachments in the last one month, says traffic spokesman Shahab Khan on Saturday.

Spokesman added that all the encroachers’ mafia had informed by traffic police to remove the illegal encroachments voluntarily but they did not eradicate it, due to which the traffic personnel carried out actions against them.

He said that the operations were conducted across the city in which at least 560 people were fined in the last one month.

“The anti-encroachment drive was launched on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Waseem Ahmad Khalil,” he said.

While, city traffic personnel also impounded 80 motorcycles in traffic terminal for standing in no parking zone in front of Bilour plaza and Jalil Kababi.

SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil, in a statement, urged from the citizens to remove the illegal encroachments otherwise strict actions would be taken against the violators.

He added that the encroachments not only create hurdles in the normal flow of traffic as well as for the passerby.