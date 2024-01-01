57 years of sacrifices and achievements

Minister for information and transport, government of Sindh

November marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s political history. Fifty-seven years ago, on November 30, 1967, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was founded in Lahore at the residence of the prominent progressive leader Khurshid Hassan Mir. It quickly became a beacon of hope, not only for Pakistan but also for the people of Afro-Asian nations.

Today, 57 years of the enduring relationship between the people of Pakistan and the PPP have been completed. These 57 years symbolize the PPP’s sacrifices, made to ensure the people’s right to self-determination. They also represent the party’s achievements in transforming Pakistan into a democratic, resilient, and independent nation while addressing the fundamental needs of its citizens.

At the party’s founding meeting in 1967, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presented a foundational document that clearly and convincingly explained the necessity of a new political party in Pakistan. This document emphasized, “In the present circumstances, a new party is essential because, without it, it is impossible to unite enlightened elements.”

The document also emphasized that “the foundation of the party should be laid on the principles of justice and equality, not on the outdated doctrines of oppression, tyranny, and plunder. On this new foundation, the people of Pakistan can undoubtedly find solutions to their internal and external problems.” This formed the party’s core ideological basis, which remains unchanged to this day.

The document made it clear that the party would have to follow a long and arduous path to achieve its goals. It stressed the need for a transformative shift in thinking, stating, “There is an urgent need for a revolutionary change in our way of thinking. There is no other option now. While the long path is not an easy choice when a shorter one exists, Pakistan’s current circumstances demand that we take the longer route.”

It further explained that experience has shown that in matters affecting the fate of the people and the nation, the easy, short path often leads to illusions rather than the desired destination.

In line with this foundational document, the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party chose the long path, enduring hardships and sacrifices at every step, even at the cost of their lives. However, their perseverance brought enduring successes for the country and its people. Today, on its Foundation Day, we can proudly say that the PPP’s history is one of unwavering commitment and achievement.

No other political party has such a history. Along with political history, there is also a history of the achievements of the PPP. The founding chairman of the PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, made Pakistan the first country in the Islamic world to have nuclear power.

We are proud that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan the unanimous Constitution of 1973. This Constitution not only established a federal parliamentary democratic system but also strengthened the federation of Pakistan. Shaheed Bhutto raised political awareness among the masses and, for the first time, introduced policies for the welfare of workers and farmers.

He rebuilt Pakistan by releasing 90,000 prisoners of war, strengthening national defense, and laying the foundations of Pakistan’s neutral foreign policy. He introduced modern infrastructure and implemented revolutionary reforms in health and education. As a global leader, he fought for the rights of the people of Pakistan and the Third World, promoting the unity of Islamic countries and the Non-Aligned Movement. He ultimately sacrificed his life for his mission, believing that “more caravans of lovers will set out.”

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continued her father’s mission, following the same long and difficult path. She too gave her life fighting for Pakistan’s stability and the democratic and fundamental rights of its people. She united political parties under the MRD and ARD platforms and led democratic movements against two military dictators, restoring democracy twice.

She strengthened Pakistan’s defense by initiating the missile program and championed women’s rights by establishing the first women’s bank and police stations, granting land ownership to women farmers, and improving the economic conditions of poor women. She provided countless jobs to unemployed youth during a global recession and prioritized basic education and health facilities for the underprivileged.

Today, we proudly acknowledge that after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari continued this legacy of sacrifice and achievement. He united Pakistan’s political forces, endured long imprisonments, and strengthened the federation by passing the 18th Constitutional Amendment, transferring presidential powers to the Parliament. His leadership ensured that no president can dissolve democratic governments or allow military interventions. He introduced the Benazir Income Support Program for poor women, enhanced Pakistan’s relations with China, Russia, and Islamic countries, and promoted a self-reliant economy.

On this Foundation Day, we also celebrate the contributions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. As Foreign Minister, he upheld the party’s ideological foundation, restored Pakistan’s global standing, and highlighted the devastation caused by climate change in poor countries like Pakistan. His advocacy for climate justice led to significant global recognition. Under his leadership, the PPP stood by flood victims, providing immediate aid and undertaking the unprecedented task of building more than 2 million houses for their rehabilitation.

Today, we can proudly declare that the PPP has an enduring and genuine relationship with the people of Pakistan. No other political party has made so many sacrifices or served the people as selflessly. The PPP remains the only true hope for the country and its people.

Happy PPP Foundation Day to everyone!

Author Sharjeel Inam Memon