572 security personnel marytred in 2023: NA told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry told National Assembly (NA) on Thursday that Pakistan had witnessed 1,514 terrorism inicidents in 2023.

The interior ministry submitted a written report in the National Assembly regarding law and order situation of Pakistan. The report stated that 572 security personnel were marytred and 1292 were injured in the terror incidents in 2023, while 358 citizens lost their lives and 700 sustained wounds. The report highlighted the worsening law and order situation in the country specially in KP, where 858 terror attacks were reported that claimed lives of 402 security personal and 178 civilians.

As many as 148 security personal were martyred and 198 were injured in 626 terror attacks in Balochistan during the past year, the report of the interior ministry said. In Sindh, 8 security forces were martyred, 26 were injured, while 6 civilians also lost their lives in the terror incidents in 2023. Punjab witnessed eight terror incidents in 2023 that claimed lives of 11 seucirty personnel and a civilian. Nine security officials and 2 civilians were also injured. In Gilgit-Baltistan, three security officials and six civilians were martyred in three terror incidents.

Meanwhile, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said there is a ban on new gas connections in order to ensure provision of gas to the existing consumers.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, he pointed out the gas reserves are depleting rapidly. The piped gas is annually depleting by fourteen to fifteen percent. He emphasized blending the domestic gas and the imported LNG to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the people.

The Petroleum Minister said that a project has been launched at a cost of four point five billion rupees to improve gas supply to the areas of Kemari, Lyari and Malir in Karachi. He acknowledged that the middle and lower class should be prioritized in terms of gas provision. In his remarks, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb told the House that no new legislation is being proposed to extend tax and duty exemptions for erstwhile FATA and PATA regions. He said these exemptions were continuing for six years and now are coming to an end on the 30th June this year. The Minister said that the business community in their interactions on the budget is insisting on a level playing field for all the industries.

Various documents were also laid before the House today. These included the Report of the 1st biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of 7th NFC Award, the Mid-Year Budget Review Report for the Financial Year 2023-24, the Fiscal Policy Statement 2024, the Debt Policy Statement January 2024, the Performance Monitoring Report for the current fiscal year and Audit reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The house is continuing discussion on the President’s address to the joint sitting of the parliament. Gul Asghar said the President in his speech highlighted the importance of the charter of reconciliation and economy. He said reconciliation is important to take the country in the right direction and address problems of the people. Atif Khan said foreign policy should be discussed at the platform of the parliament.