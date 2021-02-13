58 deaths, 1,262 new coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 58 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 561,625. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 12,276 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,262 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Country Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % Pakistan 561,625 25,649 523,700 93 % 12,276 2 % Courtesy: Dunya News

Province-wise Details

Province Total cases Active cases Recoveries Recovery % Deaths Death % AJK 9,408 457 8,670 92 % 281 3 % Islamabad 42,513 1,355 40,674 96 % 484 1 % Gilgit – Baltistan 4,937 30 4,805 97 % 102 2 % Balochistan 18,924 92 18,634 98 % 198 1 % KPK 69,386 2,051 65,349 94 % 1,986 3 % Sindh 253,090 14,307 234,584 93 % 4,199 2 % Punjab 163,367 7,357 150,984 92 % 5,026 3 % Courtesy: Dunya News

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 253,090 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 163,367 in Punjab 69,386 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42,513 in Islamabad, 18,924 in Balochistan, 9,408 in Azad Kashmir and 4,937 in Gilgit-Baltistan.https://dunyanews.tv/coronavirus/graph/

Furthermore 5,026 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,199 in Sindh, 1,986 in KP, 484 in Islamabad, 281 in Azad Kashmir, 197 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,399,623 coronavirus tests and 37,115 in the last 24 hours. 523,700 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,692 patients are in critical condition.

Courtesy: Dunya News