59,191 cases pending in SC: Full court session discusses ways to clear backlog

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday chaired the first full court session of the apex court’s judges which was attended by all judges.

According to the declaration of full court session, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah attended the session on video link because he is currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. During the session, judges submitted their proposals for reduction of pending cases.

The detailed discussion was made to improve the performance of the Supreme Court. On the occasion, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan briefed the participants that 59191 cases are pending with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the official declaration, next session of full court will be held on December 2, 2024. On the occasion, all SC judges assured Chief Justice Yahya Afrid that they will work hard to clear the pending cases.

Register told the participants that apex court was working on monthly case management plan to bring cut in pending cases. He said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had submitted the case management plan in 2023. Justice Mansoor also advised that case management plan should be enhanced from one month to three months and six month time.

During the full court, all justice agreed that use of latest technology should be increased under the case management plan. It was briefed that all civil and criminal cases were being presented between two and three member benches.

Justice Yahya Afridi took the oath of office as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan in a swearing-in ceremony at the President’s House on October 26. President Asif Zardari administered the oath to the new chief justice.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with chief ministers, governors, federal ministers, and senior military officials, joined in the ceremony. High-ranking members of the legal fraternity, former chief justices and representatives from civil society were also present.