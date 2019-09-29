5th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship concludes

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Closing ceremony of 5th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Shooting Championship 2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, PNS BAHADUR at Karachi. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Pakistan Navy, being the defending champions, once again clinched the title of CNS Open Shooting Championship 2019 with 33Gold, 32Silver and 23Bronze medals whereas Sindh secured the Runners Up position.Almost 400 shooters from all over Pakistan participated in the week long Championship.

During the championship, a total of 24 events were contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories for men, women and youth on different ranges. In order to promote the game of shooting among youth and for interest of local Shooting Clubs at Karachi, few festival events in Big Bore Pistol & Big Bore Rifle categories were also held which were Non-Scoring towards overall points of the championship.

All events were held smoothly under the supervision of qualified officials and Juries as per the International Sports Shooting Federation’s latest rules and regulations and no protests werelodged during the entire championship.

The championship also served as a platform to facilitate selection of national shooting team for the forthcoming South Asian Games through fair trials. Apart from Pakistan Navy, teams of Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KPK, HEC, WAPDA, Federal Rifle Association, ASF, Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police also participated in the championship and displayed their skills in the sport of Shooting.

At the end, the chief guest awarded medals and trophies to the winners of the championship.The CNS Open Shooting Championship is a biennial sports event, first edition of which was introduced back in 2008. Pakistan Navy has hosted and won all four previous championships consecutively.