6 army soldiers killed in explosion at weapons depot in southern Lebanon

(AA): Six Lebanese soldiers were killed and others injured on Saturday when a weapons depot exploded during a dismantling operation in southern Lebanon, the army said.

A military statement said the explosion took place in Wadi Zibqin in the coastal Tyre district, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blast.

The state National News Agency earlier said that the blast was caused by unexploded ordnance left over by Israeli forces during Tel Aviv’s recent military assault in southern Lebanon.

A statement said President Joseph Aoun was briefed on the circumstances of the explosion and the death of army personnel.

“With great sorrow, Lebanon mourns the sons of our valiant army who fell as martyrs in the south while carrying out their national duty,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on X.

Southern Lebanon has witnessed repeated incidents involving leftover munitions from past Israeli military assaults which continue to pose a deadly risk to residents and security forces in the area.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by last September, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.