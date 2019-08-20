6 Indian soldiers killed as army responds to LoC violation: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Six soldiers of the Indian army, including an officer, were killed as Pakistan Army gave a “befitting response” to New Delhi’s ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed,” DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian fire in Tatta Pani Sector along the LoC had martyred three civilians, including a seven-years-old boy.

Ceasefire violations have witnessed a surge after New Delhi revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month which escalated the tensions between the two nuclear-armed states.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked firing.