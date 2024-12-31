6 Pakistani dramas Indians couldn’t stop binge-watching in 2024

(Web Desk): Pakistani dramas continued to transcend boundaries in 2024, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide, including India.

With platforms like ZEE5, and YouTube channels bringing cross-border content to Indian viewers, several Pakistani shows stood out for their storytelling and star-studded casts.

BARZAKH:

Starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, Barzakh became one of the top performers of 2024.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, the show explores complex emotions and relationships, with the lead pair’s chemistry leaving the audience in awe.

Indian viewers particularly admired the series, which is available for streaming on ZEE5.

KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM:

This Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir-starrer won hearts globally with its engaging storyline and compelling performances.

The show managed to captivate audiences across borders and can be conveniently watched on YouTube.

SUNN MERE DIL:

Featuring the beloved pairing of Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali, Sunn Mere Dil stood out as a fan favourite.

The drama’s emotional depth and gripping narrative kept viewers hooked

JAFAA:

Jafaa boasts a star-studded cast, including Sehar Khan, Mawra Hussain, Mohib Mirza, Usman Mukhtar, and Zarrar Khan.

With its intricate storytelling and dynamic characters, the drama has gained immense popularity.

ISHQ MURSHID:

This thought-provoking drama delves into themes of identity and sacrifice, featuring Bilal Abbas Khan, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, and Amaim Munir in lead roles.

GENTLEMAN:

Gentleman tells a unique story of a criminal and a journalist, portrayed by Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed.

With its intriguing plot and stellar performances, the drama is binge-watched in India.

These shows reflect the growing appeal of Pakistani content beyond borders, creating a bridge of shared emotions and storytelling between India and Pakistan.