6 Pakistani troops, 5 civilians injured in Pak-Afghan border clash

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Six Pakistani soldiers and five civilians, including a woman, were injured in an exchange of fire between Pakistan and Afghan border guards in Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said on Tuesday.

“Afghan security forces fired mortars and heavy machineguns from Nari District, Kunar province, targeting civil population in Arundu village, Chitral,” the military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

“6 soldiers and 5 citizens, including a woman got injured,” it added.

The Pakistani border troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts of Kandkxi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated. The Afghan border post suffered “substantial damage” in the retaliatory action from the Pakistani troops.

However, the hostilities stopped after engagement at the military level.