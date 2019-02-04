6 Taliban, ISIS-K militants killed

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least six militants of the Taliban group and ISIS Khurasan were killed during separate airstrikes conducted. According to the informed military sources, a coalition air strike killed 3 ISIS-K fighters in Khugyani district of Nangarhar province.

The sources further added that another coalition air strike killed 1 Taliban fighter in Tarin Kot district of Uruzgan province. The coalition forces also carried out an airstrike I Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province leaving 2 Taliban militants dead, the sources added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban have not commented in this regard so far. (Khaama Press)