60 Afghan refugee families deported

KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): Officials in Kandahar province report that 60 families were expelled from Pakistan and have entered Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak border.

The registration and refugee identification committee at the Anjargi camp in Kandahar stated that 60 families, consisting of 323 individuals, returned to the country through Spin Boldak over the past two days.

The same committee also mentioned that these Afghan families have received financial assistance from the relevant institutions and have been referred to aid organizations for further support.

The expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has intensified recently. Iranian authorities, in recent months, have increased the deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants, detaining and expelling them from the country.

Recently, restrictions against Afghan refugees in Iran have also significantly increased.

A local official in Islamshahr recently announced that Afghan migrants are only permitted to be employed in hard labor jobs, adding that even legal Afghan migrants can only work in such jobs and are prohibited from working in food production and sales centers.

This ongoing trend of forced deportations, coupled with rising restrictions on job opportunities for Afghan refugees, highlights the growing challenges faced by displaced people from Afghanistan.

International humanitarian organizations are increasingly called upon to address these urgent needs and assist with reintegration efforts.