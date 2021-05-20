60 passengers returning from UAE test positive for Covid-19 at Peshawar airport

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: At least 60 passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bacha Khan International airport, on Thursday.

According to the administration of Peshawar airport, the coronavirus was confirmed in passengers of two flights coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi this morning.

The passengers landing at the Peshawar airport especially from Gulf countries continue to test positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid testing before leaving the airport premises.

The passengers protested against the airport administration and demanded another test, which too remained positive.

Later, the officials called the airport security force (ASF) to control the situation after the passengers started disturbance. It may be noted that so far, passengers who reached Peshawar airport from 13 countries have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, as many as 32 staffers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tested positive at Baccha Khan International Airport.

This is the second incident of COVID-19 cases being reported among travellers at the Peshawar airport within the last three days.

On Tuesday, 28 passengers returning from Bahrain tested positive for coronavirus at the same airport.

The development is a worrying one as Pakistan, like many countries around the world, continues to grapple with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The total caseload in the country has crossed 850,000 cases.