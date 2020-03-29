600 bottles of fake sanitizers seized in Peshawar

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Officials of district administration along with city police raided a plaza in Faqirabad area of provincial city and took into possession about 600 bottles of substandard sanitizers and also apprehended three persons on the spot.

As per a news release issued by district administration spokesman on Saturday saying the additional assistant commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi and station house officer Javid Akhtar jointly took action against some alleged persons who were involved in producing inferior sanitizers. The action was taken on tip off by district administration and police officials, it added.

Around 600 sanitizers’ bottles were confiscated and along with three persons who were taken into custody, it informed. It was revealed that the alleged dealers were planning to supply the substandard sanitizers to markets which was foiled after action taken against them on time.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against accused persons and action in the light of the law will be taken against them, the release added. After the successful action, deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar expressed satisfaction over the action and said that stringent legal action will be taken against them.