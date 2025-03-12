600 People recover from addiction and gain vocational skills in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (TOLONews): At least 600 individuals at the Kandahar Drug Rehabilitation Center have successfully completed their treatment and received graduation certificates for vocational training.

According to officials, these individuals have not only acquired various professional skills but have also learned to read and write.

Ubaidullah Waqad, Director of Labor at the Kandahar Department of Labor and Social Affairs, stated: “In this program, 600 individuals have been trained in six different vocational fields. Today, they will return to their homes, and they will also receive the necessary work tools.”

Abdul Shakoor Shakeeb, Head of the Kandahar Drug Rehabilitation Center, also emphasized: “In addition to physical treatment, we focus on the mental health of recovering individuals and provide them with rehabilitation training to help them reintegrate into society and lead a normal life.”

The recovering individuals expressed their satisfaction with the opportunity to learn vocational skills and literacy training at the center.

Farhad, one of the treated patients, said: “Great efforts have been made for our treatment here, and now we have regained our health. In addition, we have been taught vocational skills, and I have learned tailoring. After leaving this center, I plan to start my own business.”

Gulab, another rehabilitated individual, stated: “When I leave this place, I will advise all young people to give up drugs because it is a harmful practice. I plan to open a shop and start tailoring clothes for people.”

Talib, a 30-year-old resident of Uruzgan, has recently completed his treatment at the Kandahar Rehabilitation Center.

He shared that addiction had cast a dark shadow over his life, but now that he has recovered, his family’s happiness is his priority.

Talib said: “Insha’Allah, I am now healthy, and I am happy that I can live with my family and never return to drugs. Addiction had severely affected my life.”

Officials further added that each rehabilitated individual has received a vocational toolkit worth $200 to help them start their careers.