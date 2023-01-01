White House aware of Imran Khan’s arrest: Karine

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Karine Jean Pierre, spokesperson of the White House stated that “we are aware about the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.”

Right after her introductory remarks, Karine Jean Pierre was asked about the arrest of Imran Khan, and she replied by saying that the US has no favorites in the political process of Pakistan.

Karine further stated that she hopes that everything is done in Pakistan according to the democratic principles.

Karine also talked about the new package for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression. This package will include weapons, artillery and defence system.

Karine also mentioned the upcoming visit of President Biden to Japan for attending the G7 summit.